Vallecitio, CA — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire reported in the 3800 block of Church Street in Vallecito.

Smoke was visible coming from the roof when the responders first arrived on scene. It is near the intersection of Cemetery Lane. Be prepared for activity in the area.

