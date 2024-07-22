New Police Station Is A Priority For Sonora Leaders

Suzanne Cruz and Ann Segerstrom View Photo

Sonora, CA — Thanks to the Measure Y One-Cent Sales Tax increase, the City of Sonora has a roughly $3-million budget surplus to work with this fiscal year.

On Mother Lode Views this past weekend, new Sonora Mayor Ann Segerstrom and Mayor Pro Tem Suzanne Cruz talked about their goals and priorities for the city.

Mayor Segerstrom noted that some of the new money will go toward road and drainage improvements, as she stated that everyone likes to see potholes filled. She then quickly added, “We also need a new police station. We have 24 police employees in a 2,400-square-foot facility. One exit is a ladder over Sonora Creek, and the other is the front door. So, it is really critical that we supply our police force with the best kind of facility that we can afford.”

The council approved a $50,000 contract with the company Vanir this past February to conduct a needs assessment for a new police station. The existing building at 100 South Green Street was constructed to be an auto repair shop in the 1950s and later remodeled to house the PD in 1994.

Segerstrom noted that the city is also leasing brand-new vehicles for the department and has been “recruiting and restoring the force to its working optimum.”

Mayor Pro Tem Cruz added that first responders are “such a crucial element to the running of any government.” She said Sonora is a peaceful community thanks to their vigilance and it is important that they have the tools that they need.

Cruz added, “We were on the verge of losing them (police department) until Measure Y happened.”

Speaking about roads, specifically, Cruz and Segerstrom stated that part of Measure Y this budget year will go to work on Hospital Road, sidewalk improvements near the popular farmers market, refurbishing a newly purchased parking lot near Church and Stewart Streets, making retaining wall improvements on Stewart Street, and doing some work on Snell Street.

Other priorities include looking for new revenue streams because Measure Y has a sunset clause expiring in 2043. Segerstrom said the city should further explore things like annexing land and improving the economic environment so that the city is attractive to investment.

Additional topics during the show included housing challenges, homelessness, public-private partnerships, and the fire department. You can find the full 30-minute show by clicking here.