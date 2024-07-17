Clear
83.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

U-Haul Truck Stuck Near Top Of Sonora Pass

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora Pass

Sonora Pass

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Travelers should expect significant delays if trying to go over Highway 108 Sonora Pass this morning.

The CHP reports that a 26-foot-long U-Haul truck that is pulling a 17-foot trailer has become stuck near the summit of the pass. The area is about a mile east of Kennedy Meadows. The truck was located at about 5 am and a tow truck is heading to the area. The CHP reports that the incident is blocking both the east and westbound traffic lanes.

Travelers should avoid the area for the time being.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 