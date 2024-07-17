U-Haul Truck Stuck Near Top Of Sonora Pass

Tuolumne County, CA — Travelers should expect significant delays if trying to go over Highway 108 Sonora Pass this morning.

The CHP reports that a 26-foot-long U-Haul truck that is pulling a 17-foot trailer has become stuck near the summit of the pass. The area is about a mile east of Kennedy Meadows. The truck was located at about 5 am and a tow truck is heading to the area. The CHP reports that the incident is blocking both the east and westbound traffic lanes.

Travelers should avoid the area for the time being.