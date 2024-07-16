California State Fair Makes History With On-Site Cannabis Sales And Consumption

Sacramento, CA– The burgeoning cannabis industry achieved a significant milestone this July as the California State Fair became the first state-sanctioned fair to integrate cannabis sales and consumption on-site. Embarc, a prominent California cannabis retailer and event specialist, played a role in this event. While the state fair has featured a cannabis exhibit for three consecutive years, 2024 marks the first time consumption has been permitted.

The products for sale include winners of the California Cannabis Competition Award, selected by judges, experts, and connoisseurs. The flower categories underwent potency tests to ensure quality. Collaborators in this effort included the Cal Expo Police Department, local and state cannabis regulators, and the fire marshal.

Visitors to the fair can explore the cannabis exhibit and step through a door at the back to an outdoor area where edibles and drinks are available for purchase and consumption. Smoking is not allowed, and any cannabis purchased at the fair must remain sealed if taken outside the designated area on the fairgrounds for home use.