Officials Release Cause Of Harvard Fire Near Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — On Sunday afternoon a fire was contained in the area of High School Road and Highway 108 in Jamestown.

It ignited at around 2:25 pm and the forward progress was stopped at 1.5 acres. It was named the Harvard Fire.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office notes that there were no evacuations or road closures due to the fire.

CAL Fire, in a statement stressing the importance of equipment safety, reports, “Yesterday’s Harvard Fire was determined to be caused from equipment use. The individual responsible for the fire’s ignition was cited for PRC 4435. Late afternoon, a red flag warning, high temperatures, and without fire tools and water, are not the way or time to conduct outdoor yard maintenance. Please consider the consequences of your actions prior to using any equipment.”

PRC 4435 is a misdemeanor penalty for a fire igniting from a device or piece of equipment and it escaping from where it originated and there is evidence of negligence (using equipment during high fire danger).