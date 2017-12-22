Christmas Weekend Events In The Mother Lode

Christmas weekend is here, be sure to check chain control and weather information before traveling.

Today the Jamestown Girl Scouts are hosting A Kids’ Holiday Shop from 12:30PM until 6:30PM at the Jamestown Community Hall. Gifts for sale are all under $5 and many for $1 crafts for kids.

The Sierra Repertory Theatre will give its last performances of Another Night Before Christmas at the East Sonora Theatre tonight and Saturday.

The Stuff the Bus event is tomorrow from 9 AM to 5 PM at the WalMart Parking Lot. Pick up a list of needed items and the Jamestown Family Resource Center will distribute them to those in need. More Stuff the Bus details are here.

Those who have signed up to help at the fairgrounds are getting ready to serve the annual Christmas dinner. The KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” interviewed Tuolumne County’s Community Christmas Eve Day Dinner coordinator, Cathy Peacock here.

Santa will be at his Workshop at Coffill Park from 3PM to 5PM thru Saturday and on Sunday, Dec 24th he is scheduled to appear at Noon and remain until 2:30PM.

Christian Heights Church will conclude the story of “It’s a Wonderful Life” by performing “Christmas Presence!” a two part drama. Part 1 was Sunday, December 17 and Part 2 is Sunday, December 24 at both Church services, 9:15 & 10:45 AM. A map and details are here.

Sonora Community Church off Jamestown Road welcomes all to join them for “a rich time of worship and celebration” details are here.

