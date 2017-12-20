Sonora Police Department Investigating Tire Slashing

Vehicle Vandalism Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that nine vehicles had their tires slashed last night in the area of North Washington Street, School Street and Highway 49.

The police department was notified of the situation shortly after 7:45pm when a resident in the 400 block of Highway 49 heard a noise outside and soon discovered her tires had been punctured, as well as her boyfriend’s, and a neighbor’s. The police department responded and found many more impacted vehicles nearby. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Sonora Police Department at 209-532-8141.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397.