Fireworks Warnings Across Mother Lode

Fireworks Prohibition In Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — As Independence Day nears, fire officials are warning that fireworks are banned in many parts of the Mother Lode.

At this week’s Sonora City Council meeting, Fire Chief Aimee New reminded, “All fireworks are illegal in the city limits, including ‘safe and sane.’ So, please, do not bring any fireworks into the city limits. You will get fined.”

Throughout Tuolumne County, all fireworks are prohibited. The same ban (including safe and sane) applies in Mariposa County.

In Calaveras County. “safe and sane” fireworks are allowed, with the exception of the Ebbetts Pass Fire Protection District (greater Arnold area).

It is also illegal to purchase fireworks in a neighboring county and possess them while in Tuolumne or Mariposa counties.

Some types of fireworks, deemed “dangerous,” are illegal in all of California. They include firecrackers, skyrockets, those with combustible materials and rise in the air, Roman candles, devices that discharge balls of fire, and sparklers greater than 10 inches in length and ¼ in diameter.

Temperatures are anticipated to be over 100 degrees in many parts of the region over the coming several days, increasing the risk level for wildfires.

