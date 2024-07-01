Sonora To Pick New Mayor And Welcome Councilmembers

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — There will be a changing of the guard at today’s Sonora City Council meeting.

It marks the final meeting for outgoing Mayor Mark Plummer and Councilmember Matt Hawkins. New members Bess Levine and Stephen Opie will take the oath of office, as will councilmember Ann Segerstrom, who was re-elected in March.

There will then be a vote among the council to pick a new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem. Segerstrom is currently the Mayor Pro Tem and is anticipated to be picked to be the Mayor. Immediately after, there will be a State of the City Address administered by the new Mayor.

In addition, there will be time set aside to recognize Plummer and Hawkins, as well as retiring City Engineer Gerard Fuccillo.

There will also be votes on appointing three new members to the City’s Planning Commission.

Today’s regular session council meeting starts at 5 pm at City Hall.