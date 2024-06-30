Fire In Calaveras County

Thorn Fire in Rancho Calaveras in Calaveras County View Photo

Rancho Calaveras, CA — Firefighting forces, including air support, are working the Thorn Fire near 5800 Blk Thornicroft Drive in the Rancho Calaveras area of Calaveras County. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that crews just stopped the forward progress of the fire at a quarter acre.

A small ground crew will remain on scene, working toward full containment and then mopping up for a couple of hours. What ignited this grass fire is under investigation.