Excessive Heat Warning For The First Week Of July

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Mariposa County, the Yosemite National Park Valley floor and the Central San Joaquin Valley from 11 AM Tuesday until 8 PM Saturday. Additionally, an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from Tuesday morning through Saturday evening.

Dangerously hot conditions are forecast, with a 75% probability of high temperatures of 105 degrees or hotter. Most areas will experience temperatures ranging from 100 to 110 degrees.

There is a 75% probability of minimum temperatures of 73 degrees or warmer. That means there will be limited overnight relief with most areas experiencing low temperatures ranging from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

Such heat could significantly impact outdoor Holiday activities.

HeatRisk will be ‘Major’ or Level 3 of 4 initially and then become ‘Extreme’, equaling Level 4 of 4 from the 4th of July and into the weekend.

This level of rare, long-duration extreme heat with little to no overnight relief affects everyone, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.

There will be impacts likely in most health systems, heat-sensitive industries and infrastructure.

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Area waterways will continue to run cold and fast, creating dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in rivers and lakes.

Continue to monitor MyMotherLode.com for the latest weather conditions.