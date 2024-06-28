Record Breaking Prescribed Burning On Forestland In California

US Forest Service Prescribed Burning View Photo

Sonora, CA — With three months remaining in the federal fiscal year that runs through the end of September, a record amount of prescribed burning has been completed on US Forest Service land in California.

So far, 63,878 acres have been treated, compared to the previous record set in 2018, of 63,711. The Stanislaus National Forest has accounted for 7,004 acres.

The US Forest Service has made it a priority to step up the amount of prescribed burning in recent years.

Jaime Gamboa, the Pacific Southwest Region Fire Director, says, “Restoring natural fire to these ecosystems not only helps mitigate threats to communities but also increases forest health overall.”

Jason Kuiken, Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor, adds, “These numbers, more than 7,000 acres, are amazing. And it is an absolute testament to the hard work and dedication of the incredible individuals that come to work every day on our forest.”

The Forest Service notes that planning for a prescribed fire is an in-depth process that includes the assessment of vegetation type, elevation, location and proximity to communities, past fuel treatments, and other factors.