EBT Card Now Accepted At Sonora’s Farmers Market

Sonora, CA – The Sonora Certified Farmers Market in Sonora is now accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments for eligible foods.

“We’re thrilled to announce that EBT cardholders now have access to fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables and other qualified foods at the market this year,” stated Sonora Farmers Market Coordinator Becky Howard. “Not only does this benefit our community members, but our farmers and food purveyors as well. We’re bringing fresh and local food directly into the hands of our community.”

EBT cardholders can purchase tokens at the market information booth at Theall and Stewart Streets. The Tuolumne County CalFresh Healthy Living (CFHL) team delivers nutrition and physical activity education throughout the county.

“We are excited to support and promote the EBT program at the Sonora Farmers Market,” said Elizabeth Ramos, CFHL Program Coordinator. “We look forward to offering cooking demonstrations and healthy recipe tastings, using fresh ingredients from vendors at the market, on a rotating basis with the Blue Zones Project (BZP).”

The market is open every Saturday from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and is smoke- and vape-free, as well as pet-free, as per California Health and Safety Code 114371. BZP Public Policy Advocate Kristi Conforti added, “One of our primary policy goals is to increase access to healthy foods throughout the community, and we are incredibly grateful to the City of Sonora for letting us help to bring EBT to the Sonora Farmers Market, allowing more residents the opportunity to purchase fresh, locally grown produce.”

The market is located on Theall and Stewart Streets and is open until October 12, 2024.