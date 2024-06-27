California Wildfire Acreage Soars Since First Of The Year

California Wildfire Stats to June 19 View Photo

Sacramento, CA – CAL Fire has released new fire statistics for the year, and the acreage and number of blazes have skyrocketed from last year during the same time.

“California is experiencing an active early fire year,” state CAL Fire officials.

The number of wildfires is up 9% this spring. What has state fire officials alarmed is the acreage burned, which has soared by 1,462%. That is well above normal for this time of year, going from 5,747 acres to 89,784 acres from January 1 to June 19th.

According to CAL Fire, 95% of wildfires in the state are human-caused and occur in areas with grasses and light flashy fuels that have dried out. They add, “Winds are contributing to these fires moving quickly and consuming thousands of acres.”

CAL Fire officials provide these tips on how Californians can help by being wildfire-safe: