Pair Of Fires Burn 215 Acres In Linden

Fire response near Linden

Linden, CA — The CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit is the lead agency battling what is called the “1-2 Fire” burning in the Linden area of San Joaquin County.

They are two fires that were located late Monday afternoon along North Waverly Road and East Flood Road. CAL Fire reported last night that the two blazes combined are 215 acres with no containment and crews were on scene through the night working to extinguish the fires. There were lightning strikes in that area yesterday afternoon. No Evacuations have been called for in relation to the fires, as they are in an isolated area.

Agencies assisting include Linden Peters Fire, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, Clements Fire, Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District, San Andreas Fire Protection District, Modesto Fire Department and Central Fire.