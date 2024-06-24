Update:Multiple Fires Near Highway 108

CAL Fire logo View Photo

Update at 4:32: The Wilms Fire has grown to reportedly 10-15 acres with the forward progress stopped. No official causes of either fire have been released but a storm system has moved into that area with some reported lightning strikes.

Update at 4:19 pm: The Wilms Fire is reportedly at 5 acres with a slow rate of spread.

Original story posted at 4:07 am: Knights Ferry, CA– Multiple fires near Highway 108 are keeping fire resources busy this afternoon. First, a fire named the Kissler Fire is a vegetation fire that is reportedly at 5 acres and burning at a moderate rate of spread and it is near the Kistler Ranch Camp. The forward progress of that fire has been stopped Additionally, a fire, named the Willms Fire has been reported near Highway 108 and Wilms Road with no information yet on the size and rate of spread.