Full Containment Of Aero Fire Anticipated Later This Week

Aero Fire in Copperopolis View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — The Aero Fire ignited one week ago today, and it is holding at 5,351 acres.

Containment is currently estimated to be 90% and full containment is anticipated by this Friday, Jun 24. Three structures were destroyed by the blaze and an additional building was damaged.

Operations Section Chief Bill Barteau stated, “In an effort to get to 100% containment, mop up and patrol operations will continue on the southern end of the fire, while on the northern end of the fire, suppression repair operations are well underway and will continue.”

Over the weekend, the fire response transitioned from a larger Type III incident management team back to the local CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.

On a related note, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors has called for a special meeting this morning to ratify an emergency declaration related to the Aero Fire. The move will open up the door for potential state funding to help in the recovery efforts. The meeting gets underway at 9 am at the government center in San Andreas.