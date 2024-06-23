Update: Fire Off Priest Coulterville Road

Priest Coulterville Road Fire View Photo

Update at 5:28 pm: CAL Fire reports that crews continue to fight the Cobb Fire located off of Priest Coulterville Road and Highway 120. The roadless area is isolated and difficult to access. It remains about one acre in size and is burning at a slow rate of spread. Aircraft remains overhead.

Original story at 5:11 pm: Groveland, CA — Crews are battling a vegetation fire in the 9400 block of Priest Coulterville Road, outside of Groveland.

Air and ground resources have been dispatched. The fire is in an isolated area and is estimated to be about an acre in size. It has been moving at a slow rate of spread.

It has been named the Cobb Fire. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

To view a webcam pointed at the fire, click here.