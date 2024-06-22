Aero Fire Evacuation Warnings Lifted

Copperopolis community members thank firefighters for their work on the Aero Fire View Photos

Copperopolis, CA — CAL Fire reports that all of the evacuation warnings for the Aero Fire have been lifted, effective June 22, 2024, at noon.

This follows Friday’s announcement that all evacuation orders had been removed. Firefighters continue to make progress battling the blaze, as its containment has jumped to 78 percent, while the acreage is holding at 5,351 acres. CAL FIRE Incident Command Team 3 will return fire management to the Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit, with daily updates unless significant changes occur. Fire activity remains minimal, with smoldering of large fuels in ash pits and stump holes. Smoke may be visible for weeks, but firefighters will patrol and conduct mop-up.

Temperatures will increase into the low 100s today, with humidity ranging from 15-20%. Fire suppression repair is ongoing, and crews remain in the area, urging caution when driving.

The Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) thanks its allied agencies and cooperation organizations for their efforts and the community for their support during the Aero Fire. These signs show the public expressing gratitude for their efforts in mitigating the wildfire and enhancing safety during evacuations. “Their words and gestures are invaluable and greatly appreciated,” stated CAL Fire TCU officials.