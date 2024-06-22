One Person Flown From Valley Springs Crash

Crash in Valley Springs at Watertown Road and Paloma Road intersection View Photos

Valley Springs, CA – A crash in Valley Springs early this morning required one individual to be flown from the scene.

Along with CHP officers, Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters (CCF) also responded to the solo vehicle rollover collision that occurred around 2:20 a.m. The driver lost control of the car and went off the roadway, overturning and smashing into a tree at the Watertown Road and Paloma Road intersection.

It is unclear how many occupants were inside the vehicle. An individual suffered serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to a Valley trauma center for treatment.

The CHP is investigating the cause of this crash.