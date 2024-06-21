Update: Fire Reported Along Highway 108 In Tuolumne County

CAL Fire-Tuolumne County Fire Department logo View Photo

Update at 11:55 a.m.: CAL Fire is calling a vegetation fire reported along Highway 108 west of Rushing Lookout and Green Springs roads in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County a false alarm.

Spokesperson Emily Kilgore relayed, “Firefighters and aircraft were unable to locate a vegetation fire.”

Original post at 11:43 a.m.: Keystone, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a vegetation fire along Highway 108 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports that the flames are west of Rushing Lookout and Green Springs roads. There are no details regarding the fire’s activity. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.