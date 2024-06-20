Sonora Leaders Ok Apartment/Commercial Project

Sonora, CA — A development project that will combine retail and apartment living on the southern edge of Sonora was approved with a 5-0 vote of the City Council.

The project at 956 Oregon Street will consist of a single building approximately 40 feet tall with six commercial spaces located on the first floor and six two-bedroom apartment units on both the second and third floors, for a total of 12 market-rate residential apartments. It was earlier approved by the planning commission in May, with several conditions, 3-2.

However, three nearby residents filed appeals related to alleged inadequate notice provided, CEQA concerns, and the consistency with the city’s historic corridor. Several were in attendance at this week’s meeting. In addition, there were some realtors and other builders there to offer support of the project.

The developer is local builder, and former Mayor, Bill Canning.

“We’re not going to make everybody happy, it just isn’t going to work,” Canning admitted. “But, we have done everything we have been required to do, and then some, on this project. I think it is well needed in this city.”

Council members Suzanne Cruz and Matt Hawkins, along with Mayor Mark Plummer, praised other construction work that Canning has carried out over the past several years in the community.

Plummer says he understands how the opposition would be against losing the open space, but he said the city needs good jobs, and housing, to keep younger residents in the community.

Plummer added, “This is a project that I think fits that role very nicely.”

Councilmember Suzanne Cruz motioned to approve the project, after praising the proposal. The vote was unanimous in favor.