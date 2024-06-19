Excessive Heat Watch This Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Mariposa County foothills and the central San Joaquin Valley, from Saturday morning through late Monday night.

Dangerously hot conditions are forecast, with high temperatures up to 110 degrees possible in some areas.

The Heat Watch specifically covers the central Sierra Nevada foothills and the San Joaquin Valley.

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.

Try to lessen the impact by drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

