Sonora May End Moratorium Short Term Rentals

Sonora, CA — Due to the limited amount of long-term housing rentals on the market, the Sonora City Council put a moratorium on new short-term rentals, like Airbnb’s, in 2021, to preserve existing housing stock.

However, citing that demand for housing is expected to be stagnant over the next five years in the city, and the potential benefits of collecting Transient Occupancy Tax on short-term rentals, the council is considering ending the moratorium. It will be discussed, with potential action taken at today’s meeting. The city will also have a discussion about increasing related transient use permit application fees as a revenue generator.

There are currently 29 short-term rentals operating in the city (spots rented for less than one month).

Some of the other items on today’s agenda include a presentation from Visit Tuolumne County about tourism numbers, a presentation from PG&E about powerline safety settings aimed at avoiding wildfires, and a proclamation to honor WATCH Resources, Tuolumne County Arts, and Dianne Stearns for a new mosaic art project. There will also be a discussion about road closures for the upcoming Mother Lode Fair.

The open-to-the-public meeting starts at 5 pm at Sonora City Hall.