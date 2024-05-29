Update: Grass Fire Along Highway 108 Contained

Vegetation fire along HWY 108 near Keystone and Knights Ferry View Photo

Update at 1:45 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that fire crews have extinguished the County Fire burning along Highway 108 near Two Mile Bar Road and Lake Tulloch, between Keystone and Knights Ferry. The blaze was contained at 3 acres. Crews will be mopping up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the flames is under investigation. Further details on the fire can be viewed below.

Update at 1:20 p.m.: CAL Fire has titled the blaze burning along Highway 108, near Lake Tulloch, the “County Fire.” It has grown to three acres and is burning near Two Mile Bar Road, between Keystone and Knights Ferry. One of the westbound lanes had been closed to traffic just east of the county line but has since reopened.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire has grown to 3 acres and is moving at a slow rate of spread.

Original post at 1:55 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Air and ground resources are working on a vegetation fire along Highway 108, between Keystone and Knights Ferry.

The flames broke out in some grass near Two Mile Bar Road. Reportedly, a man was trying to extinguish the flames that had spread to a couple of acres.

The CHP reports that one of the westbound lanes has been closed just east of the county line. Additional resources have been called to the scene.