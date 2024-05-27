Memorial Day Events Planned Around Mother Lode

Twain Harte Memorial Day View Photo

Sonora, CA — It is Memorial Day, and several events will be taking place in observance.

At 10 am is a ceremony at the Dixie Divide Cemetery in Groveland to pay tribute to the men and women who served in the armed forces. It will include the playing of Taps.

At 11 am is a ceremony at the Old Veterans section at the Columbia Cemetery. There will be a salute to local soldiers who perished during their service to America in the Mexican War, the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, and World War I.

Also at 11 am, there will be a program presented by the VFW Post 3154 at Courthouse Park in downtown Sonora. It will include a presentation about the history of Memorial Day, the Pledge of Allegiance, Patriotic music, a prayer honor guard, a gun salute, and the playing of taps.

The annual Twain Harte Memorial Day Parade will be led by local veterans and those who want to take part should meet at Eproson Park with the parade beginning at 11:30 a.m. There will also be music, speeches, and the raising of a new flag. The local boy scouts will also be involved.

The Calaveras Community Band will present a free Memorial Day concert from 1-3 pm at the Murphys Community Park. It is in honor of the brave men and women who have served, and continue to serve, the country.

This Thursday, May 30, will be a ceremony at Carter’s Cemetery in Tuolumne at 10 am. Frank Smart with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 391 will be the guest speaker.