Structure Fire In Amador County Overnight

Pioneer, CA – A structure was destroyed last night after flames ripped through it in the Pioneer area of Amador County.

The blaze ignited around 8:30 p.m. on Hagerman Road in the Red Corral area of Pioneer. Amador Fire reports that the structure, whose type was not identified, was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene.

Around 9:45 p.m. the fire was contained to the structure with no spread to nearby vegetation. Crews remained on the scene for several hours, mopping up. No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Other resources on scene included CAL FIRE, Pacific Gas & Electric and the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.