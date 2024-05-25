Find Out Healthy Living Resources Available In Calaveras County

CalFresh Resource Fair flyer copy View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Residents not sure what healthy living resources are available in Calaveras County should head to the 2024 CalFresh Resource Fair next week for free.

At the fair, Calaveras County Public Health will work with community partners to provide health and local resources such as no-cost helmets, life jackets, recipe samples, oral health information, and eligibility resources. Friends, family, and community members are welcome at no cost to the Calaveras Health and Human Services building, Sequoia Room at 509 East Saint Charles Street/Highway 49, on Tuesday, May 28th, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can also learn about services like the mobile library, parent resources, and mental health information.