Want A Say In Local Education? A Trustee Seat Is open.

TCBOE announces trustee seat vacancy

Tuolumne County, CA – Noting that for those with a passion for education and community service, this is your chance to make a difference, the Tuolumne County Board of Education (TCBOE) seeks to fill a vacancy in Trustee Area 4, serving Big Oak Flat-Groveland Unified School District and a portion of Curtis Creek School District south of Highway 108.

While the position is a four-year term, the candidate selected will fill the seat until the November election. In the meantime, they can then choose to officially run for the seat, which will last until December 2026. TCBOE officials described trustee duties on the board, stating, “The Tuolumne County Board of Education approves policies, regulations, and curriculum for schools and educational programs operated by the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools (TCSOS), approves the annual budget, sets the County Superintendent’s salary, and receives annual budget audits.” Additionally, the Board serves as an appeal board for expulsion appeals, inter-district attendance appeals, and charter schools. It also advocates on behalf of education at the county, state, and national levels and informs local communities about TCSOS programs and achievements.

Regarding its mission statement, the TCBOE shared, “The mission of the board is to provide a leadership role in education; to support the County Office of Education in its governance; and to advocate, celebrate, and champion for the education of all students.”

Those wanting to apply can get an application from the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office at 175 Fairview Lane in Sonora, or by calling 209-536-2043, or by clicking here. Applications are due by June 3, 2024. For further information on the seat, click here.