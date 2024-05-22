Groveland Woman Arrested For Felony DUI Crash

CHP patrol car View Photo

Sonora, CA – A solo vehicle crash on Jamestown Road in Sonora resulted in a felony DUI arrest for a Groveland woman.

Driving a 2024 Kia Forte recently south on Jamestown Road near Ratto Road, 21-year-old Mya Victor, along with her passenger, Zachary Bisset of Tuolumne, collided with a pole. According to CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado, “Due to Victor’s intoxication and unsafe turn, she allowed the Kia to leave the roadway and drove onto the right shoulder, where her car crashed into a power pole.”

Officers at the crash site noticed that Victor was exhibiting signs of intoxication. After further investigations, the officers determined Victor had been driving under the influence of alcohol, and she was subsequently arrested.

Bisset suffered serious injuries as a result of this crash and was taken by ground ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora Hospital. Victor faces felony DUI charges that include the possibility of causing great bodily injury.