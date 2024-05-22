Clear
83.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Groveland Woman Arrested For Felony DUI Crash

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP patrol car

CHP patrol car

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA –  A solo vehicle crash on Jamestown Road in Sonora resulted in a felony DUI arrest for a Groveland woman.

Driving a 2024 Kia Forte recently south on Jamestown Road near Ratto Road, 21-year-old Mya Victor, along with her passenger, Zachary Bisset of Tuolumne, collided with a pole. According to CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado, “Due to Victor’s intoxication and unsafe turn, she allowed the Kia to leave the roadway and drove onto the right shoulder, where her car crashed into a power pole.”

Officers at the crash site noticed that Victor was exhibiting signs of intoxication. After further investigations, the officers determined Victor had been driving under the influence of alcohol, and she was subsequently arrested.

Bisset suffered serious injuries as a result of this crash and was taken by ground ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora Hospital. Victor faces felony DUI charges that include the possibility of causing great bodily injury.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 