Record Setting Tourism Figures In Tuolumne County

Visit Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — The money spent by travelers to Tuolumne County was higher than ever in 2023.

Today the Board of Supervisors voted to recognize this week as National Travel and Tourism Week and May as California Tourism Month. Visit Tuolumne County CEO Lisa Mayo was on hand at the meeting, and commented, “In 2023, travel spending increased to an all-time high of $287.6 million in Tuolumne County. These were our best numbers since pre-pandemic in 2019 when travel spending was at $274-million. Total local and state tax receipts in 2023 equaled $23.1 million. This was also an increase.”

Mayo noted that the numbers referenced do not take into account the local casinos, on Tribal lands, which also boost the county’s economy.

Visit California, a non-profit organization that promotes travel to the state, recently announced that overall California travel spending also reached an all-time high in 2023, around $150 billion, surpassing the 2019 previous record of $144.9-billion.