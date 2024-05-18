California’s Jobless Rate Holds While Mother Lode’s Dips

April California Unemployment Rate chart View Photo

Sonora, CA — California’s unemployment rate remained unchanged for a third consecutive month, while the Mother Lodes dropped in April.

The state rate is holding steady at 5.3 percent, according to data released by the Employment Development Department (EDD). April’s job gain follows a revised job gain of 18,200, down from the originally reported 28,300 for March 2024. The EDD noted that since April 2020, California has gained 3,057,800 jobs, averaging 63,704 a month.

The Mother Lode did not follow the state’s trend, and its numbers dropped in Tuolumne County from 5.7 percent in March to 5.5 percent in April. Calaveras decreased from 5.2 percent to 4.7 percent, respectively.

Five of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in April, with private education & health services posting the largest month-over-month gain for the fourth consecutive month, with 11,900 jobs created. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities also showed noticeable growth, adding 5,100 jobs, with above-average gains seen in the Truck Transportation, and Couriers and Messengers industry groups.

Construction saw the largest job decline at 6,000 due to lingering stormy weather conditions affecting construction projects across the state, according to the EDD. The industry has added 15,100 jobs over the year.

The national unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a point from March to 3.9 percent.