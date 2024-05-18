Sonora Farmers Market Opens Saturday

Sonora Certified Farmers Market View Photo

Sonora, CA – Get ready for some mouth-watering fruits, vegetables, baked goods, and tamales throughout the summer and into the fall this year at the Sonora Farmers Market.

It officially opens Saturday, May 18th, at 7:30 a.m. and runs until 11:30 a.m. Organizers tout that all previous produce vendors will be returning this year. Seven Tuolumne County and five out-of-county vendors will sell items like honey, eggs, flowers, nursery plants, and nuts.

There are 17 food vendors, including five bakeries, two sourdough vendors, a grass-fed beef vendor from the county, and possibly grass-fed lamb later in the season. This year also brings new vendors to check out selling almond goods, BBQ sandwiches, fresh-pressed vegetable and fruit juice, and sweets.

There are also 17 artisan vendors offering jewelry, tie-dye, metal art, ceramics, soaps, body products, 3D plastic animal figurines, stained glass, wood items, and art. However, not all of them will be there every week. There is also live music to entertain the crowd. The market only allows service dogs.

A reminder from Sonora Police that the Theall Street parking lot, between Stewart and Shepherd streets, will be closed beginning at 3:30 a.m. for vendor set-up. They added, “No parking signs will go up in the area every Wednesday reminding the community that there will be no parking in and around that lot after 3:30 a.m Saturday mornings.” Any vehicles that are not moved will be towed.

The market runs until Saturday, October 12th.