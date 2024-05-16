With Spring Cleaning Complete, What To Do With  Household Waste

2024 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day flyer View Photo

Sonora, CA – This weekend, grab those old paint, gasoline, and cleaners and dispose of them for free in Sonora, but only by appointment.

The annual Household Hazardous Waste and Paint Collection event hosted by Tuolumne County Solid Waste is this Saturday, May 18th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is being held at the Cal Sierra Recycling Center at 14909 Camage Avenue in Sonora. Those dropping off household hazardous items must enter Camage Avenue off of Nugget Boulevard, as left turns into the facility will not be allowed for safety reasons.

Residents and qualifying businesses can safely dispose of any old and unwanted items, including pesticides, weed killers, pool chemicals, and contaminated motor oil, taking up space around the garage, house, or yard. This graphic details the rules and restrictions. However, you must make an appointment. To schedule a drop-off or determine if your business qualifies, call 1-800-811-2435.

Residents will have one more chance to dispose of household hazardous waste this year on another collection day in the Big Oak Flat/Groveland area on August 24th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but no appointment is required for this event.