Expanded Seasonal Operations At New Melones

By B.J. Hansen
Angels Camp, CA — As the temperatures are increasing, starting late this weekend there will be expanded operating hours and areas to explore at New Melones.

The changes take effect this Sunday, May 19.

Entrance gates to Tuttletown and Glory Hole recreation areas will be open daily from 4 am – 11 pm. The campgrounds operational will include Ironhorse, Big Oak, Acorn, Manzanita, Fiddleneck, and Oak Knoll.

Some campgrounds will remain temporarily closed, Chamise and portions of Ironhorse (sites 45-59 and 80-89).

Several day-use areas will be open from sunrise to sunset, Black Bart, Buck Brush, Lupine, Heron Point, and Eagle Point.

Trails open will be Natural Bridges, Table Mountain, Peoria, Black Bart, Buck Brush, Lupine, Upper and Lower Carson Creek, and Heron Point.

The boat launches open will include Glory Hole, Angels Creek, and Eagle Point.

The New Melones Visitor Center is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 10 am – 4 pm. The New Melones Administration Office is open Monday through Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm for pass sales. Pass sales are available on Sunday at the Visitor Center.

