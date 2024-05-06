Search For Missing Woman In Calaveras County

Railroad Flat, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen in the 400 block of Railroad Flat.

Limited details are available. The CCSO notes that Ione McKay left her house on foot shortly after nine o’clock this morning. She is 75 years old, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with black and white hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hat, white/blue checkered jacket, and blue jeans.

Sheriff’s deputies and the volunteer Search and Rescue Team are responding to the area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 209-754-6500. We will pass along additional information as it becomes available.