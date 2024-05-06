Three-Peat At the Dachshund Derby

Dachshund Derby in Tuolumne View Photos

Tuolumne, CA — For an impressive third year in a row, a familiar dog took top honors at the Dachshund Derby in downtown Tuolumne.

As you can see from the impressive crowd size, it has become an increasingly popular event in the community of Tuolumne. It is an annual fundraiser for the Friends of the Animal Community (FOAC), an instrumental local animal rescue volunteer organization.

There were around 65 entries with people coming from as far away as Redding, Modesto and Turlock.

For the third year in a row, Hank, owned by Jon Wolfe of Sonora, took first place in the race. There was also a hat contest for the competitors. The fundraiser also included a raffle, food, and snacks.

Taking place on the same weekend at the Kentucky Derby, this year’s Dachshund Derby was emceed by Sandi Romena and Alisha Rock of 93.5 KKBN.