CHP Identifies Motorcycle Rider In Hwy 108/120 Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP is releasing the name of a motorcycle rider involved in a crash on Highway 108/120 yesterday afternoon between Knights Ferry and Keystone.

As we reported earlier, the crash happened near the Tulloch Dam Road intersection on Friday, May 3, at around 2:20 p.m. and stalled traffic in the westbound lane for nearly two hours. The CHP reports that 65-year-old Mark Morrison of Delhi, a community between Modesto and Merced, was riding a 2005 custom-built motorcycle westbound on Highway 108/120, west of Tulloch Road, at about 55 miles per hour.

“As he was negotiating a right-hand curve in the roadway, Morrison lost control and allowed the motorcycle to travel off the road,” detailed CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado. “As a result, he was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest in the center divider.”

Suffering from moderate injuries, Morrison was flown by air ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto for treatment. Officers directed traffic as the wreckage blocked the westbound lane near the center divider. Machado added that Morrison was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash and that alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision.