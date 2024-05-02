Celebration For Tuolumne County’s Newest Luxury Resort

Ribbon Cutting for Firefall Resort View Photos

Groveland, CA — A ribbon cutting was held for the new Firefall Resort on Highway 120 outside of Groveland.

It sits along 300 sprawling acres of meadowland and features 55 standalone cottages and villas. Other guest amenities include a restaurant, tavern, pool, and general store. It is a relatively short drive, just over 16 miles, from the Yosemite National Park entry gate.

Firefall Lodge is owned, and was built, by long-time local contractor Robert Boyer, in partnership with the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians. It is managed by First Light Resorts, which also oversees nearby Rush Creek Lodge and Evergreen Lodge.

First Light Resorts reports that each of the three resorts is designed to serve as a “destination within a destination.” Several dignitaries spoke at a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon about the importance of the project to tourism to the local economy. Speakers included Visit Tuolumne County CEO Lisa Mayo, Chicken Ranch Rancheria Tribal Chairman Lloyd Mathiesen, and several others.

Tom Crosby, President of the Tuolumne County Business Council was on hand, and came away impressed. He says, “Firefall Ranch architecture expresses a nod to our local historical culture with wonderful places to explore onsite and beyond.”

He noted that it will “attract and delight” guests from communities both near and far.

He concludes, “From the perspective of Tuolumne County, this exquisitely planned and executed property is a model of partnership and collaboration with local artisans and construction talent. This is a project we can all enjoy and be proud to support.”

The first day the resort will be open for guests is a week from today, Thursday, May 8.

One and two-bedroom cottages are currently going for $490 a day, next week, with a two-night stay minimum. Prices fluctuate based on the season, and demand.