Bridge Improvements In Calaveras County Could Impact HWY 4

Vallecito, CA – Bridge improvements will disrupt traffic in the Douglas Flat area between Murphys and Vallecito in Calaveras County.

Local contractor KW Emerson, Inc. based in San Andreas has been hired by the county public works department to make the improvements to the bridge on Monge Ranch Road, off Highway 4 beginning next week. Residents along that roadway and Thompson Road can expect short delays when the work starts on Monday, May 6th, and will continue through late June. Traffic at the intersection of Highway 4 could also be slowed when work is taking place there.

“Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the area as traffic lanes will be impacted by traffic control and construction crews along Monge Ranch Road,” advised public works officials.

The work will be done during the daylight hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution in the cone zones.

For any questions or to report urgent road-related issues, call the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401, during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm). After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).