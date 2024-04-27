CAL Fire-Tuolumne County Fire Department logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA — A structure fire in Jamestown last night destroyed a detached garage.

The flames broke out just after 9 p.m. in the garage on the 17800 block of Highway 108 between Harvard Mine Road and Woods Way. CAL Fire reports that when firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were shooting out of the garage, which was 75% engulfed. They added that a nearby structure was also threatened. Crews were able to knock down the blaze in just under 10 minutes. No injuries were reported. The garage was destroyed and what ignited the fire is under investigation.