An overnight power outage in Calaveras County

Power outage between Mountain Ranch and Railroad Flat in Calaveras County View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — A power outage overnight in Calaveras County has left 63 PG&E customers without electricity this morning.

Those impacted are between Mountain Ranch and Rail Road Flat along Jesus Maria Road, Cedar Way, and Spring Lake Road, west of South Railroad Flat Road. Their lights went out just after 7 p.m. last night. A crew is working at the outage site to restore power. The utility has determined that an equipment issue is the cause of the outage. The company has given an estimated repair time of 10 a.m.