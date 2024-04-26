Sonora Woman Arrested For Stalking

Fantasia Baker TCSO booking photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman is being held without bail after she allegedly violated a restraining order

A report of a restraining order violation to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office dispatch recently sent deputies to a residence on the 15000 block of Blue Bell Road West, near Mountain Lily Road, east of Wards Ferry Road. The victim called dispatch and advised that 36-year-old Fantasia Baker of Sonora had violated a valid restraining order by showing up at his residence.

The order prohibits Baker from coming within 100 yards of the victim’s residence. This is the third time Baker has been handcuffed for reportedly violating the same restraining order, which she did twice in a week, but she was released from jail on bail for those arrests.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Baker was standing at the home’s front door. The deputies took Baker into custody without incident. Based on the two previous arrests and reports of Baker repeatedly showing up and harassing the victim, as well as the victim stating he was in fear of Baker, she faces charges of felony stalking while a temporary restraining order is in place and a misdemeanor for violating the restraining order by disobeying a court order. Baker is being held without bail.