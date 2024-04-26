Light Rain
65th Mother Lode Round Up Is Two Weeks Away

By B.J. Hansen
Steve Oliveira, Mike Suess, and Dan Durnall

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will preview all of the activities surrounding the upcoming 2024 Mother Lode Roundup.

The guests will be Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse members Steve Oliveira, Mike Suess and Dan Durnall.

They will talk about the history of the event, preview the rodeo, and highlight the Parade, Calcutta, Band Review, and Queen competition. In addition, they will speak about several local community members and organizations who are receiving special recognition this year as part of the festivities.

The 2024 Mother Lode Roundup will be on May 11-12.

