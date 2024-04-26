New Sheriff Appointment Leaves School Board Opening

Curtis Creek Elementary View Photo

Sonora, CA — The swearing-in of David Vasquez as Tuolumne County’s new sheriff required that he vacate another elected position he held for several years, as a member of the Curtis Creek Elementary School Board of Trustees.

The district is accepting applications for the open at-large seat through noon, Wednesday, May 1st.

There are five seats on the board, and the selection will be made by the remaining four members.

Vasquez’s former seat runs through December of 2024 and will be on the ballot again this coming November during the General Election.

Those interested must reside in the school district, be a registered voter, be at least 18 years of age, and submit an application.

Applicants may be asked to deliver a short speech about why they are seeking the seat at the May 1st school board meeting starting at 6:15 pm in the district office at 18755 Standard Road.

More information on applying can be found here.