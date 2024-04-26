Volunteers Still Sought For Love Tuolumne County Projects

Resiliency Village Love Tuolumne County event View Photo

Sonora, CA — There are several ways to help show some love for Tuolumne County.

The fourth annual Love Tuolumne County volunteer weekend is April 27-28 with over a dozen projects planned.

They range from helping to restore the Heaven for Kids playground, prepping for a community garden at Interfaith Social Services, picking up trash on Highway 49, landscaping for Habitat for Humanity, and improving the entrance at the Sonora Senior Center on Greenley Road.

There are also gardening projects at Southside Community Connections in Groveland and at Resiliency Village near Columbia, and a cleanup of the public disc golf course at Sierra Bible Church. Volunteers are also needed to help prepare for the upcoming Cinco De Mayo Celebration in Columbia.

Jaq Lugg, one of the Love Tuolumne County Core Planning Team members was featured as KVML’s newsmaker of the day this week. She stated, “Tuolumne County people are all about helping their neighbors when they need it, stepping in, and lending a hand to benefit our whole community. That is what Love Tuolumne County aims to channel toward deserving projects.”

The concept started in Modesto several years ago and has spread to 90-100 other communities, mostly in California.

She added, “The goal is to bring together community members around a common cause (projects).”

To find a rundown of the various projects seeking volunteers this Saturday and Sunday, click here.