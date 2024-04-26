Cloudy
Popular Tuolumne County High Country Seasonal Road Reopening

By B.J. Hansen
Archive Forest photo - Clark Fork Campground

Tuolumne County, CA — A road that leads to a busy camping area during the warmer months in Tuolumne County is reopening ahead of the weekend.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that Clarks Fork Road, off Highway 108 above Pinecrest, is opening to the Sand Flat Campground, effective two o’clock this afternoon (April 26).

As the temperatures continue to rise, many outdoor recreationists will be heading to higher elevations.

We reported earlier this week that Highway 108 Sonora Pass is also now open to Kennedy Meadows.

The changes come ahead of Trout season, which opens on Saturday.

