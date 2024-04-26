Cloudy
Caltrans Inspections To Briefly Close Some Calaveras Bridges

By B.J. Hansen
San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras Public Works Department is warning travelers that a pair of bridges will temporarily close next week so that they can be inspected.

The Middle Bar Bridge, between Gwin Mine Road and Middle Bar Road, will be closed to traffic this Tuesday from 9 am – 12:30 pm.

Later on Tuesday, the Calaveritas Bridge, on Calaveritas Road, will be closed from 1 – 4 pm.

Travelers need to use alternate routes due to the narrowness of the bridges. Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass through it, if needed.

Anyone with questions, or needing to report urgent road-related issues, can call the Public Works Department at 209-754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday – Friday between 8 am- 4 pm). After-hours issues can be reported to the sheriff’s office at 209-754-6500.

