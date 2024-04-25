Rockfall Extends Popular Yosemite Trail Closure

Rockslide on the John Muir Trail View Photos

Yosemite, CA – A rockslide at Yosemite National Park forces the extended closure of a popular trail for several more weeks past its regular winter season closure.

Park officials detailed that the rockfall occurred at 11:23 p.m. on Monday, April 15, from the slope above the John Muir Trail between Clark Point and the top of Nevada Fall. It sent hundreds of boulders onto nearly 1,000 feet of trail, along with trees and other debris covering the walkway.

Park officials relay, “The trail will require significant repair, including drilling and blasting large boulders. Geologists are now assessing the potential for additional rockfalls.”

The trail was already closed for the winter season, but the slide requires it to be closed for several more weeks. Currently, no reopening date has been set.

The gates are closed across that section of the John Muir Trail. Park officials request that visitors not enter the closed section for their safety.