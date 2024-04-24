Two Teens Overdose On Opioids In Calaveras County  

Narcan nasal spray View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – There was a scary scene in Valley Springs last night as two teens’ lives hung in the balance as emergency crews used a life-saving medication that they say the public should have on hand.

Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters (CCF) responded Tuesday (4/23) night to an unresponsive 15-year-old female who was being given CPR at the La Contenta Subdivision. Once on the scene, firefighters quickly identified that she was suffering from an opiate overdose and administered Narcan nasal spray. Instantly, she responded to the treatment, which saved her life.

Then word came of a second 15-year-old female at the scene who was also overdosing, requiring a second ambulance. Both patients were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

CCF wants the public to know that naloxone spray is a proven life-saving medication for opioid and fentanyl overdoses. After this double emergency, they want to ensure everyone knows where to get Narcan, who should carry it on them, and how to use it in an emergency. Find the answers to those questions and many more at this link provided by CCF.